Bus fares for children in a Yorkshire city have been reduced to £1 as family budgets are under “immense pressure.”

All child single trip tickets were reduced to £1 for children between five and 16-years-old on September 3 and will be valid for bus trips entirely within the City of York boundary. Now, up to three accompanied children in the same age bracket can also travel free on bus trips in York if they’re accompanied by a paying adult.

Coun Pete Kilbane, deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport at City of York Council, said: “From teenagers travelling to sports and after-school activities to parents and children going shopping or visiting friends, everyone aged five-16 will benefit from this fare reduction.

“It comes at a time when family budgets are under immense pressure and when we’ve got to start thinking about reducing car use and switch to more environmentally friendly modes of transport.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this £1 or free ticket price and encourage everyone to go by bus in York.”

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrat opposition group is taking credit for the move, saying the £17.6m secured under its administration with the Green Party between 2019 and 2023 for the Bus Service Improvement Plan helped fund the move.

York Liberal Democrat spokesperson for transport Coun Stephen Fenton said: “At a time where cost of living pressures are particularly affecting families and young people, it is great that the funding the previous Lib Dem / Green administration secured is helping to reduce bus fares for those aged five to 16.

“However many vital bus services remain under threat, and we need urgent confirmation from the new Labour council about future plans for the services that were temporarily saved in June.”

New electric buses have also been rolled out in York earlier this summer. Bus operator First revealed 53 new electric buses at Cliffords Tower on August 25.