Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Hull over Christmas and the New Year

Over the holiday season, great numbers of people will be zipping back and forth across the country to spend some time with their family and friends.

With the good folks that keep our buses running also due some holiday time, you will find some services reduced over the festive period.

Make sure to plan ahead if you're getting the bus around Christmas time. Picture: East Yorkshire Buses.

Read More: Train times on Christmas Day 2019: train timetables in Bradford over Christmas and New Year

To keep your Christmas plans from grinding to a halt, here’s a quick guide to Hull’s bus timetable.

Christmas Eve

East Yorkshire Buses and Stagecoach - All services will operate as normal until around 8pm.

Christmas Day

Whether it's a white Christmas or not, you won't want to get stranded over the holidays. Picture: Shutterstock

No service

Boxing Day

East Yorkshire Buses

- Service 34: Hull - Willerby buses via Wymersley Road.

- Service 56: Hull - Longhill buses via Holderness Road.

- Service 63: Castle Hill Hospital buses via Priory Road and Cottingham.

- Service 66: Hull - Hessle buses via Anlaby Road.

- Service 104: Hull - Castle Hill Hospital buses via the Avenues and Cottingham,

- Service 154: Hull - Castle Hill Hospital buses via Anlaby Road and Willerby.

- Service 75: Hull - Withernsea buses via Hedon Road, Burstwick and Patrington.

- Service 121: Hull - Bridlington buses via Beverley and Driffield.

- Service X46/X47: Hull - York buses via Beverley, Market Weighton and Pocklington.

Stagecoach

- Service 1 from Hull Interchange to Boothferry Est. Every hour from 9.15am to 5.15pm.

- Service 1 from Boothferry Estate to Hull Interchange. Every hour from 9.10am to 6.10pm.

- Service 2 from Hull Interchange to Boothferry Est. Every hour from 8.45am to 5.45pm.

- Service 2 from Boothferry Est to Hull Interchange. Every hour from 9.42am to 5.42pm.

- Service 3 from Greatfield to Orchard Park. Every 30 minutes from 9.20am to 5.20pm.

- Service 3 from Hull Interchange to Orchard Park. Every 30 minutes from 10am to 6pm.

- Service 3 from Orchard Park to Greatfield. Every 30 minutes from 9am to 5.30pm.

- Service 3 from Hull Interchange to Greatfield. Every 30 minutes from 9.30am to 6pm.

- Service 4 from Bilton Grange to Orchard Park. Every hour from 8.50am to 4.50pm.

- Service 4 from Hull Interchange to Orchard Park. Every hour from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

- Service 4 from Orchard Park to Bilton Grange. Every hour from 8.35am to 4.35pm.

- Service 4 from Hull Interchange to Bilton Grange. Every hour from 9.10am to 5.10pm.

- Service 5 from Hull Interchange to Kingswood. Every 30 minutes from 9.50am to 5.50pm.

- Service 5 from Kingswood to Hull Interchange. Every 30 minutes from 9am to 5.30pm.

- Service 8 from Hull Interchange to North Point. Every hour from 10am to 6pm.

- Service 8 from North Point to Hull Interchange. Every hour from 8.27am to 5.27pm.

- Service 10a from Hull Interchange to North Bransholme. Every hour from 9.55am to 5.55pm.

- Service 10a from North Bransholme to Hull Interchange. Every hour from 8.45am to 5.45pm.

- Service 11a from Hull Interchange to Kingswood. Every 30 minutes from 9.50am to 5.50pm.

- Service 11a from Kingswood to Hull Interchange. Every 30 minutes from 8.55am to 5.55pm.

- Service 12a from Hull Interchange to Kingswood. Every hour from 10.20am to 5.20pm.

- Service 12a from Kingswood to Hull Interchange. Every hour from 8.10am to 5.10pm.

- Service 14 from Hull Interchange to Falkland Road. Every hour from 9.40am to 5.40pm.

- Service 14 from Falkland Road to Hull Interchange. Every hour from 9.10am to 5.10pm.

Friday 27 December

Saturday service will run.

Saturday 28 December

Normal Saturday service will run.

Sunday 29 December

Normal Sunday service will run.

Monday 30 December

Saturday service will run

New Year’s Eve

Saturday service will run until around 8pm.

New Year’s Day

No service

The bus services will then return to normal as of Thursday 2 January 2020.

For more information, visit the East Yorkshire Buses or Stagecoach website.