Clifton collision: Road closed in York after serious crash between car and motorcycle in the early hours

North Yorkshire Police said: "Burdyke Avenue in the Clifton area of York is currently closed to traffic due to a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

"The incident occurred at around 2.10am today (Thursday). Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice and to follow local diversions.

"Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the collision investigation are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.