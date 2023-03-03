Conservative officials in Doncaster have criticised the yearly budget passed by the council for failing to mention the closure of the region’s airport.

Mayor Ros Jones presented revenue and capital budgets to the council on Monday, breaking down how the council’s money will be spent over the next two to three years.

Following the meeting, Coun. Jane Cox tweeted: “Nearly 100 pages in 23/24 budget presented by @MayorRos and not one mention of #dsa what does that say about priorities? Would you expect it to be mentioned we would.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) closed in November last year following owners Peel Group claiming the site was no longer viable to run.

Conservatives criticise lack of Doncaster Sheffield Airport mention in council budget

Since, Doncaster Council and local officials have been pursuing possible routes to buy the site from Peel to allow it to reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher seconded Coun. Cox’s comments.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I don’t agree with the budget set by Doncaster Council earlier this week. I don’t expect that you will be surprised by that. It’s hardly news that a Conservative MP hasn’t much faith in a group of socialists to run an effective organisation. It’s never happened before so why would it now?

“We’ve had decades of neglect at a local level and we need a change. That should be self evident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is not a single mention at all in the budget of Doncaster Sheffield Airport. There should be for a number of reasons.

“1. There is an ongoing Compulsory Purchase Order which we are told will be very expensive.

“2. DMBC took Peel to the High Court and lost. They were ordered to pay costs. The costs overall could be as much as £500,000. I would expect that to be mentioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am regularly assured by DMBC that they are determined to follow through and take the airport from Peel. Yet if they are, I have to ask myself the obvious question. Why is there no financial provision for the airport in this budget?

“It’s either a deliberate omission or they don’t have the eye on the ball.”