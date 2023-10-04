Council clanger as error sees ‘Welcome to Kirklees’ sign welcoming drivers to Calderdale

All Sections
Contractors have placed a welcome sign on the wrong side of the road in a massive council clanger.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST

In an unfortunate blunder, a ‘Welcome to Kirklees’ sign has been installed on the wrong side of the road – actually welcoming drivers to Calderdale.

The Kirklees Council sign is located on Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, towards Bailiff Bridge and was put in place by a contractor. This is despite a Calderdale Council sign which reads ‘Welcome to Bailiff Bridge’ being situated just metres away.

Councillor Masood Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Housing and Highways said: “The Kirklees sign was put up by the contractor who operates the sponsorship contract. The agency is looking to change this round as soon as possible.”

