Council in Yorkshire approves £3m plan for ‘Dutch style’ roundabout at Town End
During yesterday’s (February 29) full council meeting, councillors signed the project at Town End roundabout, which was first floated in 2021.
Dutch-style roundabouts give priority to cyclists and pedestrians, and have a narrower carriageway which forces vehicles to slow down on approach.
Council documents state: “The proposed scheme will see the development of a “Dutch style” roundabout at the existing Town End roundabout within Barnsley town centre on the A628.
“The existing roundabout will be replaced and existing priority for motorists will be removed and replaced with pedestrian and cyclist priority atcrossing points.”
The scheme will be funded via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, overseen by mayor Oliver Coppard.
The authority will also fund junction improvements at new housing and employment sites in Royston; accessibility improvements at the proposed park-and-ride station in Penistone; and a proposal to run passenger train services on the proposal for the North Midland Line from Barnsley to Wakefield Kirkgate via the freight route from Wakefield to Lundwood.
