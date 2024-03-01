All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Council in Yorkshire approves £3m plan for ‘Dutch style’ roundabout at Town End

Plans have been signed off to replace a busy roundabout in Barnsley with a Dutch-style roundabout – meaning cyclists and pedestrians are given priority over cars.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 13:23 GMT

During yesterday’s (February 29) full council meeting, councillors signed the project at Town End roundabout, which was first floated in 2021.

Dutch-style roundabouts give priority to cyclists and pedestrians, and have a narrower carriageway which forces vehicles to slow down on approach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council documents state: “The proposed scheme will see the development of a “Dutch style” roundabout at the existing Town End roundabout within Barnsley town centre on the A628.

Gettyimages 1264978435 Leon NealGettyimages 1264978435 Leon Neal
Gettyimages 1264978435 Leon Neal

“The existing roundabout will be replaced and existing priority for motorists will be removed and replaced with pedestrian and cyclist priority atcrossing points.”

The scheme will be funded via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, overseen by mayor Oliver Coppard.

The authority will also fund junction improvements at new housing and employment sites in Royston; accessibility improvements at the proposed park-and-ride station in Penistone; and a proposal to run passenger train services on the proposal for the North Midland Line from Barnsley to Wakefield Kirkgate via the freight route from Wakefield to Lundwood.

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

Related topics:CouncilBarnsleyYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.