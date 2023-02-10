Councillors back junction upgrade near Beverley after cost rises to £87m

Work is due to begin upgrading a junction near Beverley in October, after councillors approved borrowing an extra £20m.

The cost of the work on Jock’s Lodge junction, where the A164 and A1079 meet, has spiralled.

In 2020 East Riding Council put the cost of the scheme at £50m.

But Thursday’s full council meeting – which voted to raise council tax by 4.99 per cent - heard the price of the roadworks had risen from £62.1m to £86.9m.

An artist's impression of the new road layout

The original proposals involved a new roundabout along the A1079 Hull to York road, and a new road connecting it with the Lincoln Way roundabout on Minster Way in Beverley.

Two new roads, travelling northbound and southbound, will connect the new A1079 roundabout with the A164 further south, near Coppleflat Lane, Bentley, replacing the current Jock’s Lodge Junction.

The A164 will also be dualled between Coppleflat Lane and the Cottingham Castle Road roundabout.

The council said subject to a successful Final Business Case submission to the Department for Transport and acceptable tenders being returned, the three-year scheme would begin in October.

Council leader Jonathan Owen told the meeting £5m of the extra £24.8m would come from reserves, with the council borrowing £19.8m.

He warned that “unprecedented” inflation in construction costs could have a “significant impact" on the council’s ability to deliver its capital programme. “It could result in planned schemes being withdrawn to fund schemes already in the construction phase,” he said.

