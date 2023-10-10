Councillors “really concerned” as more taxis licensed in Wolverhampton are operating in Hull due to costs

Questions have been asked about the number of taxis operating in Hull that are registered in Wolverhampton.

Councillor Peter North (Bricknell ward) said he was concerned about drivers licensed outside of Hull being contracted to transport children and vulnerable adults in the city.

Since 2015, taxi drivers have been allowed to operate anywhere in England and Wales, regardless of which council has licensed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the years since, Wolverhampton has become a popular destination for drivers looking to gain a taxi licence due to lower prices and a quicker turnaround time than is offered by many other authorities.

A generic picture of taxis.

Responding to Cllr North’s concerns, senior councillors said local authorities were working together to monitor the situation, but there had been no evidence that the standards for taxi drivers with licences issued in the West Midlands city were any lower than for those with licences from Hull.

Officials from Hull City Council were in regular contact with their counterparts in the City of Wolverhampton Council, according to Cllr Mark Ieronimo and Cllr Linda Tock, who are the cabinet portfolio holders for transport and children’s services respectively.

At the most recent full meeting of Hull City Council, Cllr Tock said that drivers licensed in Wolverhampton could take contracts in Hull, but complaints could be made to either authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under changes to the law brought in earlier this year, councils must use a national database that records drivers who have had their licences revoked for misconduct.

Licensing fees in Wolverhampton are generally lower thanks to a digital service that processes applications more quickly and cheaply than elsewhere.

The usual fee for a new or renewed vehicle licence in Woverhampton is £95 for both Hackney carriages and private-hire vehicles.

In Hull a new vehicle licence costs £160 and a renewal costs £142. Meanwhile, a new one-year licence for a driver would set them back £88, with a renewal costing £62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Cllr Ieronimo, officers of Wolverhampton Council carry out spot checks on drivers who are registered there but operate in Hull.

The transport portfolio holder said: “Private hire vehicles licensed by Wolverhampton Council are checked and monitored by that authority.

“Hull City Council has worked closely with Wolverhampton’s enforcement team and to date there has been no evidence to suggest that the standard of those vehicles is any lower than those licensed by Hull.”

Cllr Tock said all drivers used by Hull City Council had to meet the same requirements and undergo safety checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children’s services portfolio holder said: “Taxis not licensed by Hull City Council are allowed to fulfil contracts having met those requirements.

“Should a complaint be made then please speak with Hull City Council or Wolverhampton Council.

“There’s a good working relationship between the councils, Wolverhampton have enforcement officers in the area who can take action within 24 hours.