DalesBus summer 2023: Services from York and Leeds to the Yorkshire Dales improved with more double-deckers - and all fares £2

DalesBus services will have improved Sunday and Bank Holiday frequency this summer, more double-deckers and fares of just £2 until June.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

Routes 875 and 876 from York and Leeds to visitor hotspots Ilkley, Grassington, Kettlewell, Buckden, Aysgarth and Hawes will be served by double-deckers on Sundays and Bank Holidays until October 22, providing more capacity and better scenic views for passengers.

DalesBus added: “This year there is an improved service between York, Seacroft, Leeds, Ilkley and Grassington. Buses run from Leeds at 0920 via Kirkstall, Horsforth and Guiseley, and at 1015 via Headingley, Adel, Bramhope and Otley, ​every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

"There is an additional Sunday and Bank Holiday service (DalesBus 876) running from York, Leeds, Otley and Ilkley to Grassington, with onward connections to Upper Wharfedale and Hawes.“​DalesBus 875 is also extended to start from York, calling at Seacroft.“All single fares are just £2 until the end of June. Through fares are available between services 875 and 876.“Connections are available at Ilkley with Cravenlink 864 to Malham and Cravenlink 873 to Bolton Abbey.“DalesBus 874 runs every Sunday all year between Leeds, Otley, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Grassington, Kettlewell and Buckden.”

The DalesBus network is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Friends of DalesBus and Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

