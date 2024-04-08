DalesRail service over the Settle to Carlisle line set to return as HS2 cash is re-routed

Separately, talks have been held about improving Ribble Valley train and bus travel, potentially with a new Local Transport Fund announced recently by the Government after the HS2 links to the North were cancelled.

Last spring Northern cancelled Sunday Dales Rail trains between Blackpool, Blackburn, Clitheroe, the Dales and Cumbria, with reliability and working rotas for drivers cited as factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dales service was popular with visitors including the Lancashire Rail Rambers group who stop off at places along the Settle-Carlisle line into Yorkshire and Cumbria.

The Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line

Conservative council leader Stephen Atkinson gave an update on various transport topics at a meeting of Ribble Valley Council.

He said he met Westminster representatives earlier this year with Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans, where railways were discussed. This included ideas to reinstate regular trains between Clitheroe and Hellifield, which would allow onward travel to places such as Skipton.

Coun Atkinson added: “I’m pleased that the Dales Rail service will resume this year, and Lancashire will also get £494m for local transport connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be pushing for Hellifield connections, for Colne to Manchester services every 30 minutes and more buses at times when we need them. Also school bus improvements to cater for all schools.”

Government minister Esther McVey recently visited Morecambe to highlight the new £494m Local Transport Fund allocation for the Lancashire County Council area.

The Government said the funding for the North and Midlands is additional money on top of other rail. road or transport budgets. The allocations are based on populations and levelling-up needs in different areas.

Cash can be used to build new roads, improve road junctions, pavements or bus stations, install or expand tram lines, or improve railway stations. The fund is proposed to run from 2025 for seven years,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Ms McVey told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s important that local leaders, MPs and councils decide what they want to support. This is the first time we have done something of this size.

“The HS2 high-speed project was just about a single railway line. We think it would be better if money was given to the North, to look at east-west links, for example, and getting all our towns and cities better connected.”

Local leaders, such as councils and MPs, will be asked to submit proposals to the Government by autumn 2024. Funding announcements will come next year, she said.