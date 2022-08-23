Deadline on Doncaster Sheffield Airport extended, but Peel says still no 'tangible proposals' to address lack of viability
The owners of Doncaster Sheffield airport say they are extending the consultation over its future until mid-September despite there being no "tangible proposals" to address its "underlying lack of viability".
Peel Group made the shock announcement on July 13 that a strategic review was beginning into the future of the airport, a move greeted with dismay across the region.
Peel, which opened DSA in 2005, after converting the old RAF Finningley airbase, said the consultation will continue until September 16 and staff have been informed.
In a statement it said: "From the beginning of the review process, we have advised stakeholders that we would be willing to extend the timetable of the Strategic Review if there were tangible proposals to consider that address the underlying lack of viability of the aviation operations.
"To continue the uncertainty by prolonging the Strategic Review until the end of 2022 as requested without any tangible proposals to consider would be unsustainable for colleagues employed at the Airport and untenable for our business partners, airlines and passengers.
"However, we recognise that there is rising speculation as we approach the end of August about next steps.
"We can therefore confirm that despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners, we have agreed an extension to the consultation to 16 September to allow more time for key stakeholders to conclude their discussions. "