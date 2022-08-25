"Disgusted" passenger claims seven mile taxi to Leeds Bradford Airport cost almost same as four hour flight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Peace told The Yorkshire Post his seven mile trip from Leeds Bradford Airport to his home in Pudsey cost £33 using Arrow Cars - describing the fare as "disgusting".

Charlie said his flight home from his holiday in Fuerteventura was just £45 - only £12 more than his taxi home.

Other Yorkshire residents have also told The Yorkshire Post of similar high fares using the company. However, Arrow Cars side they have "reduced prices" recently due to the cost of living.

Ali Smith is another passenger who used Arrow Cars to get home from the airport to Stanningley on August 9. The six and a half mile trip cost £30 according to Ali, who said the driver replied "it is what it is" when questioned.

"Two poor girls behind us were quoted £40 to Headingley", Ali added.

In a statement released to The Yorkshire Post, Arrow Cars said their fares "reflect the costs they are charged for operating at the airport, by the airport".

They said they provide an on-demand service to get customers home and would always strive to provide the best service.

Their statement read: "Arrow Cars have been operating at the Leeds Bradford Airport for some time now and have always put the needs of our customers first, providing on-demand service to get customers home after a long flight. Sadly, the costs we charge reflect the costs we are charged for operating at the airport by the airport.

"Despite the cost of fuel continuing to escalate, In the past week (in response to the cost of living crisis), we have actually reduced our prices to help our customers.

"We will always strive to offer the best possible service to customers, old and new, despite the hard times we all face."

Leeds resident Debbie Dean disputed Arrow's claims of providing a cost effective service.

"This is absolutely rubbish what they are saying", she said. "We went to Portugal in June & booked Amber Cars to the airport and it cost £17 for 5.4 miles. On our return, we got Arrow as it was easier and cost us £29.40.

"How can they justify charging this & blaming it on petrol prices when Amber are charging much less regardless of petrol prices?

"We will never use Arrow again and I think a lot off people will think the same. Amber are still charging the same nearly 2 months later."

Another disgruntled passenger was Keith Hardcastle.

He said he was charged £16.50 for a five mile trip two weeks ago on August 9.

But on his return, the same journey cost more than £25.

"I asked why the big difference and was told ‘that’s just what it is’”, Keith said.

"The taxi we were allocated was not even in the pick up area outside their office.

"Our driver came to get us and he took us to the taxi which was parked in either the drop off area or short stay car park.

"He offered no assistance with our luggage.”