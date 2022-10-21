The march is set to take place on Saturday, October 22 from Hayfield School on Hurst Lane at 3.30pm

Arrival at the airport is expected at around 4.15pm, organisers say – with speeches from local MPs and the South Yorkshire mayor expected.

The airport’s owners, the Peel Group, have announced they would be winding down operations from the week commencing October 31, despite the offer of public cash to keep it open until a buyer is found.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 1,000 people set to take to streets in attempt to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers went to Parliament last week to hand in a 100,000 strong petition in an attempt to save the site.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “There's a genuine chance we can save our amazing airport, if Peel decides to do the right thing.

“If they won't, we need the Government to step in and use the powers and influence they have.

“Peel group has been offered £7 million by the South Yorkshire MCA and Major Jones to underwrite losses from public money for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only reason they’ve turned it down is they think they can make more cash closing their airport and flogging the site for housing.