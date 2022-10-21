Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 1,000 people set to take to streets in attempt to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Up to 1,000 people are set to march in a protest to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
The march is set to take place on Saturday, October 22 from Hayfield School on Hurst Lane at 3.30pm
Arrival at the airport is expected at around 4.15pm, organisers say – with speeches from local MPs and the South Yorkshire mayor expected.
The airport’s owners, the Peel Group, have announced they would be winding down operations from the week commencing October 31, despite the offer of public cash to keep it open until a buyer is found.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers went to Parliament last week to hand in a 100,000 strong petition in an attempt to save the site.
Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “There's a genuine chance we can save our amazing airport, if Peel decides to do the right thing.
“If they won't, we need the Government to step in and use the powers and influence they have.
“Peel group has been offered £7 million by the South Yorkshire MCA and Major Jones to underwrite losses from public money for a year.
“The only reason they’ve turned it down is they think they can make more cash closing their airport and flogging the site for housing.
“That is not good for the people of South Yorkshire and we cannot let them get away with it.”