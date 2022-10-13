After site owners Peel Group announced they would be shutting the airport down at the end of this month, over 100,000 people signed a petition to keep it open.

Tomorrow, airport workers and members of the GMB trade union will meet with the Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh before handing the petition in to the Department for Transport.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was criticised last week for stating that saving the airport is “down to the council”, contradicting the Prime Minister’s repeated pledges to save it.

100k strong petition will be handed to Parliament by Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said:

“Sheffield Council and the mayor’s office have said they’ll provide some of the funding required to keep the airport running while a buyer is found.

“The Peel Group has turned this down, which makes absolutely no sense. Whatever the motivation is, it’s certainly not in the interests of the people of South Yorkshire.

“We need the Department of Transport to step in and make some extra cash available until the right buyer is found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people of South Yorkshire deserve an international transport hub.”

GMB has continuously criticised Peel’s decision to close the airport. Last week, organisers accused Trevelyan of “burying her head in the sand”.

Louise Haigh MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, said:

“Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a strategic asset for South Yorkshire and one that we cannot afford to lose. That’s why I have joined the workforce at the Airport to demand that the government takes immediate action to secure its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister promised to protect the airport and has the power to prevent its closure but has so far refused to lift a finger.

“It’s urgent that the government must step in, save the airport and the thousands of jobs that hang in the balance.”

Yesterday, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard met with Peel Group to reiterate the Mayor’s deal to fund the airport for 13 months while a buyer is found.