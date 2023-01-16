Demand for flights from Humberside Airport is expected to increase following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, East Riding Council’s infrastructure portfolio holder has said.

Coun Claire Holmes, East Riding Council’s planning and infrastructure portfolio holder, said the authority would explore ways to attract more passengers to Humberside Airport following the closure. She added in last week’s full council meeting that the authority would work with others in the Humber region to promote the south bank airport as a key resource.

Coun Holmes’ comments came as the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport rejected an offer to buy the site last week. Doncaster Council has plans to buy the site through a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) while owners Peel Group have proposed a leasehold sale as an alternative. The airport closed in November after Peel Group said it was no longer financially viable, following a strategic review launched in July.

Meanwhile, Humberside Airport announced two new routes in December. Eastern Airways now carries passengers from the airport, in Kirmington, North Lincolnshire, to Esbjerg in Denmark. The flight primarily serves business passengers, with Esbjerg known as Denmark’s renewable energy hub, and departs three times a week. But the destination is also an hour’s drive away from the Danish Legoland in Billund. Humberside Airport also announced a new route to Iceland in December.

Flights are also available to Palma in Majorca on Tuesdays from May to October and a weekly flight to Jersey also runs on Saturdays during the summer. A service flying to Aberdeen operates five days a week and Eastern Airways is running a route to Newquay in Cornwall on Mondays and Fridays from the end of March. Other routes include one every day of the week to Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport, two Finland routes including one to Lapland and twice weekly flights to Bourgas in Bulgaria in summer.

Coun Holmes said in response to a question from Coun Ben Weeks Humberside Airport was expected to become more of a focus for local travellers following the news about Doncaster.

