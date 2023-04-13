Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council pursue legal protection for 'vital infrastructure' on site to prevent development

Doncaster Council will apply for legal protection for vital parts of the infrastructure on the Doncaster Sheffield Airport site to allow it to re-open.

The airport, owned by Peel Group, closed last year, and the council revealed last week that they had been offered a lease by Peel to re-open and operate it themselves, but were in further negotiations over more viable terms.

They are also ring-fencing money to fund legal costs in case a Compulsory Purchase Order for the land is sought.

On April 12, councillors approved the South Yorkshire Airport City strategy, which also includes plans to create a cluster of aerospace research and business activity.

The runway at Doncaster Sheffield Airport is likely to be a priority for Article 4 protection

The council has sent what is known as a head of terms document to Peel Group, setting out a potential legal framework for a lease.

At the same time, the council is proposing to introduce an Article 4 direction on the site.

This is a planning restriction which would remove development rights on the site, meaning that key parts of the airport’s infrastructure, such as the runway, cannot be removed.

Presenting the South Yorkshire Airport City strategy to cabinet, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “We believe that DSA has the core attributes needed to be a successful airport and play a vital role in our levelling-up ambitions. We are determined that it should re-open and this objective has wide-ranging support from people and businesses across the region.

“Our preferred outcome is to reach agreement on the acquisition of the airport through meaningful negotiations, but if necessary, this council will seek tocompulsorily purchase the airport site. We are preparing for that eventuality, should it be required.

“The acquisition process will take time and it will not be cheap. However, this airport has the potential to be the jewel in the crown of the Doncaster and South Yorkshire economy.

“It is an investment in the future of this great city and region. That is why this report to cabinet sets out the latest position and asks for the support to progress our endeavours for the site’s future.

“I hope a negotiated sale can be achieved but, if not, we have to plan for other ways to secure the airport for the aviation industry, our residents and communities and our economy.”