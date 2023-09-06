An extraordinary meeting of Doncaster Council will be held later this month to give an update on the efforts to save and reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

City of Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said: “Later this month I will be bringing a report to cabinet as an update on our efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

“This extraordinary Cabinet meeting will take place on September 20 where I’ll be update on the range of work that has been taking place on the programme to save the airport and our next steps – South Yorkshire Airport City (SYAC).

“DSA has the potential to be a key economic driver for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North. Doncaster Council is throwing the kitchen sink at trying to save our airport, the best airport in the country, with considerable untapped potential.

“I am resolute in my determination to deliver for residents and businesses who agree that we need an airport for the benefit of the City, South Yorkshire and beyond.”

Earlier this summer, she said reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport remains her number one priority. It has now been over a year since owners Peel Group launched a strategic review into the airport’s operations, which led to its closure in November.