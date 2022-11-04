There are two planned TUI flights set to land at the airport on 8pm and 9.15pm tonight (Nov 4). However, it is thought there is a further ‘positional’ flight set to land from Manchester in the early hours of Saturday morning.

That could prove to be the final flight to land at the base as owners Peel push ahead with plans to close the airport which it says is no longer commercially viable to run. Aircraft spotters are expected to descend on the airport to watch the historic flights landing and say their goodbyes to the base.

Meanwhile, hopes of an 11th hour deal being struck to save the airport look to be fading. Peel are reportedly locked in talks with a potential buyer – rumoured to be from United Arab Emirates – but the site owner said earlier this week that it had still not received a ‘credible offer’.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA)

Peel has spent the last few weeks winding down the base, which opened as an airport in 2005, and many of it's 800 staff have already worked their last shift and moved onto new ventures. Workers have spent the last few days posting emotional farewells to their workplace.