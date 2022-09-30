Due to the crucial emergency services and national security functions located at the airport, the Secretary of State for Transport can intervene under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, say the MPs.

These services include the National Police Air Service, Maritime and Coastguard Services, and Ministry of Defence Operations.

Current closure plans would result in life-saving and national security operations having to relocate in less than 45 days. The MPs fear any disruptions of these services would constitute a serious risk to life.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intervening would provide time for a potential new operator to be found.

Prime Minister Liz Truss promised on September 29 to “do what I can, and I will talk to the relevant people.” The MPs are now calling on her to honour her word.

MPs making the call include Sheffield MPs Olivia Blake, Louise Haigh, Clive Betts, Paul Blomfield and Gill Furniss, Barnsley MPs Stephanie Peacock and Dan Jarvis, John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne) and Rotherham MP Sarah Champion.

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton said the airport is “not just a crucial part of our local economy, it is also a vital national hub for emergency and security services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Secretary of State has the power, under the Civil Contingencies Act, to keep the airport open so that another operator can be found to secure its continuation as a national asset and the operation of commercial flights”.

Fellow Doncaster MP Ed Miliband said: “The airport is a vital resource for our city, region and country. The operations that take place there must be safeguarded and the airport saved so it can continue as a fully functioning commercial airport.

“The Prime Minister said yesterday she would take action. Now she must honour her word and use the powers available to her government.