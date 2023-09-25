South Yorkshire’s mayor has said the Doncaster Sheffield Airport “saga” was caused by the company that ran the site but now he thinks “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel”.

Oliver Coppard was asked to give an update to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) overview and scrutiny board about the news concerning Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

As The Yorkshire Post reported last week, Doncaster Council’s cabinet has given the go-ahead for negotiations to take place to find an investor to reopen the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks will begin to select an investor to create a leasehold agreement with owners Peel to run the site for over 100 years.At a meeting at SYMCA headquarters, Coun Ken Wyatt (Rotherham) asked if the mayor had any sort of insight around the potential reopening of the airport.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire

He told the committee it’s “really difficult we don’t have a regional airport” and asked: “Are you [Mr Coppard] willing to use your good offices to get those services restored there in Doncaster?”

Mr Coppard replied: “We are and we have been. It has been a saga caused by Peel Group.”

He added that the SYMCA had been working with Doncaster Council “hand in glove” to first save the airport and now reopen it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a joint partnership between us and them – and it has to be said, with absolutely zero help from the Government and Conservative MPs in the region as well. We have been doing everything we can to try and get DSA to fly again.”

He added that, while there is still a long way to go, “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel”.

Doncaster’s mayor, Ros Jones, said: “I am pleased to say that thereport suggests we were right to have faith in the potential of the airport.

“It suggests that the airport can be financially viable and that successfully reopening DSA would deliver major economic benefits and excellent value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also considers that reopening is likely to be the optimal solution when compared to alternative potential uses.”