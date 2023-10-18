All Sections
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayor urges public to avoid misinformation surrounding DSA

The Mayor of Doncaster has urged the public to be aware of misinformation surrounding the process to reopen the region’s airport.
By Shannon Mower
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST

Mayor Ros Jones said on Tuesday (Oct 17) that negotiations to find an investor to lease Doncaster Sheffield Airport are still ongoing. She urged the public to “await accurate updates” amidst speculation circulating online as long term negotiations take place.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed down in 2022 following a strategic review into its viability from owner Peel Group. Last month, Doncaster Council agreed to begin a procurement period to find an investor to lease the site from Peel in order to reopen it.

The council aims to reach an agreement to lease the site for over 100 years so it can remain open long-term.

Doncaster Sheffield AirportDoncaster Sheffield Airport
Mayor Jones said: “I know there’s significant public interest, and people, like me, want to see our great airport open again, but there is considerable misinformation out there on social media.

“I really do ask for patience to allow the work to take place and to follow the City of Doncaster Council webpage which will have accurate updates rather than speculations, and I do hope we can share some good news soon as we carry on the journey to reopen.”

The procurement stage to find an investor is due to run until March, after which the selected party will aim to reach an agreement with Peel. Local MPs will be updated on proceedings this Friday, with a public update due afterwards.

