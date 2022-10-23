Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Nearly 1,000 workers and supporters join Ed Miliband MP to protest against closure
Around 1,000 demonstrators have taken part in a protest march to call for Doncaster Sheffield Airport to be saved.
Airport owners Peel will begin winding down operations at the end of the month – leading to hundreds of job losses among their own staff, airline employees and those working for third-party companies providing aviation services at the site.
Trade union GMB organised the march and there was a speech by Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband. Local residents marched alongside workers, including those in uniform.
GMB organiser Sarah Barnes said: “There's a genuine chance we can save our amazing airport, if Peel decides to do the right thing.
“If they won't, we need the Government to step in and use the powers and influence they have.
“Peel Group has been offered £7million by the South Yorkshire MCA and Major Ros Jones to underwrite losses from public money for a year.
“The only reason they’ve turned it down is they think they can make more cash closing their airport and flogging the site for housing.
“That is not good for the people of South Yorkshire and we cannot let them get away with it.”
All images by Guzelian.