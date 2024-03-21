Doncaster Sheffield Airport: New 125-year lease 'first step' in bid to reopen airport
The announcement comes following more than a year of complex discussions between political leaders in South Yorkshire and the landowners Peel Group. The 125-year lease is the first step towards reopening the airport, and will ‘help ensure the future’ of the site, a release from Doncaster Council said.
Work will now begin to find an operator to manage the airport.
Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “This is a significant day in our ambition to reopen the airport as the lease has been signed. I was determined to find a way to secure the future of aviation in Doncaster and this agreement helps us along the way to reopening our airport and seeing planes taking off once again.
“This is a major step in the reopening process. The next is appointing an operator and investor who will manage and develop the airport. This process is well underway and I am optimistic that I can announce a partnership later in the spring.
“I would like to personally thank council officers who have worked tirelessly with great dedication, insight, determination and skill to get us to where we are today. This has been no mean feat. Let’s look forward to the future with an airport that will help boost the economic and growth fortunes of our city, South Yorkshire and the north.
“I would also like to thank my fellow South Yorkshire Leaders for backing the efforts of me and this council to save and reopen our airport. This airport is for the whole of South Yorkshire.”
The signing of the lease is part of the South Yorkshire Airport City programme, which the council had put in place so it could work towards reopening the airport. It covers the technical, legal, procurement and financial work needed to secure the site, and make preparations ahead of joining forces with an operator.
However, the council has made clear it will not be the name of the airport, which will be determined in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.