Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Owners keeping "all options" on table amid closure fears

The Peel Group has confirmed in a meeting with senior officers from both Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) that sale is still on the cards, but they they would be willing to consider options to prevent closure.

A consultation period has opened while The Peel Group consider their options after chairman John Whittaker said the airport was “not financially viable’ and ‘should not continue in its current form.”

An open meeting was held for the public about the proposed closure on Thursday at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium.

The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) have told leaders they are still looking at “all options” to keep it open.

A spokesperson for Doncaster’s Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Each of the options will now be further investigated within the extremely tight consultation period Peel has set for its strategic review, with an acknowledgement that this may need to be extended.

“The urgency of this work cannot be underestimated and will be conducted at pace and commitment by Doncaster Council and the SYMCA.

“We have mobilised a number of groups including a business advisory board and our region’s MPs.

“We are now working closely with the Department for Transport and have jointly commissioned an economic impact assessment alongside our private sector partners to inform the best possible outcome for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

“The region is also working with Government as we look for support with this nationally significant airport.”

Peel announced last month they are looking to close the airport due to lack of commercial viability with TUI now the only named operator running flights after Wizz Air withdrew.