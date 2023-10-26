All Sections
Drama as teams from two fire stations called to put out bus blaze in part of Halifax

Firefighters were called out to a bus blaze in Halifax yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST

Two crews – one from Halifax Fire Station and one from Illingworth Fire Station – were called to the bus on Keighley Road in Ovenden at 5.05pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was extinguished with no reports of any injuries.

"It is not currently believed to be suspicious.”

The fire happened late yesterday afternoon on Keighley Road in OvendenThe fire happened late yesterday afternoon on Keighley Road in Ovenden
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/

