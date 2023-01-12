News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Driver of water tanker cut free by firefighters after serious four-vehicle crash in Yorkshire

The driver of a water tanker involved in a serious crash in Yorkshire had to be cut free by fire crews.

By Jonathan Pritchard
6 hours ago

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash on the A19 just outside of York – between Shipton by Beningbrough and Skelton – shortly before noon yesterday (Jan 11). Both carriageways were closed on the road as police, fire and ambulance workers all responded to the incident. The southbound carriageway reopened at 2pm, while the northbound opened at 4.45pm after the water tanker was recovered.

The crash involved a white Isuzu water tanker, a white Ford Transit van, black Mitsubishi L200, and a flat-bed Ford Transit tipper truck.

Hide Ad

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the tanker had to be freed by firefighters and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening. The other drivers, all men, received treatment from paramedics for less serious injuries.”

Most Popular
The A19 was closed in both directions for around two hours
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12230006081.

YorkshireA19York