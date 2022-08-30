Driver who 'slowed down' to 110mph when they spotted speed cameras on M1 caught by police

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The driver reached a maximum speed of 125mph on the M1, South Yorkshire Police Operation Support said on social media.

In a social media post, the force said: “With a maximum speed of 125mph and averaging 110 (having slowed for the speed cameras), the driver of this Audi can be expecting a meeting without biscuits with the Magistrates.”