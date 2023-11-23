E-scooter rider left with life-changing injuries after crash in Yorkshire

An e-scooter rider has been left with life-changin injuries after a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.

Humberside Police said the man crashed after travelling along Spring Bank West in Hull before reaching the junction with Southburn Avenue, where it is thought he came off the e-scooter at around 10.30pm on November 21.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and police said it is believed he has suffered life-changing injuries.

However, the exact circumstances of how the man managed to come off the scooter is not yet known, and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Stock image of a man riding an e-scooter. Picture: John Devlin

“We are looking to establish the circumstances surrounding how the rider of the e-scooter sustained his injuries and are particularly interested to hear from the driver of a car we believe to have been travelling behind the e-scooter at the time.”