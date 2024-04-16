The decision which was signed off at the end of March is set for a second hearing at Hull City Council’s Overview Management and Scrutiny Committee on Friday (April 19).

Labour’s Cllr Hester Bridges and Cllr Alan Gardiner, of the nearby Southcoates and Ings wards respectively, said more consultation was needed after a survey showed a majority opposed the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a spokesperson for the ruling Liberal Democrats said the decision attempt to resolve access issues for disabled people and accused Labour councillors of stopping a practical solution to it.

A dog walker in East Park, Hull

The decision signed off at the end of March would allow cars onto a 350m stretch of road between entrances off Holderness Road and to Woodford Leisure Centre.

Up to 70 spaces would be available for parallel parking on the road.

A new car park would also be created along with improved pedestrian crossing facilities and works would be done to protect the park from potential terrorist attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans to reopen the gates, which were closed in March 2020 for people using the park during the coronavirus pandemic, were drawn up following a disability access complaint.

The splash boat in East Park, Hull

Liberal Democrat Culture and Leisure Portfolio Holder Cllr Rob Pritchard said the plans aimed to balance the needs of park users with disabled visitors.

But the proposals sparked a campaign keep the gates closed, with some claiming it would make East Park more dangerous especially for children.

A council consultation of those living near the park showed 61 per cent objected to their reopening, while 20 per cent supported it and nine per cent were undecided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 10 per cent supported more parking for East Park but they asked for an alternative solution to be found.

Friday’s hearing is set to see councillors discuss the decision to reopen the gates again before it is sent back to Cllr Pritchard for a final sign off.

If the plans are given the go ahead again then they cannot be called back in.

Cllr Bridges said the call-in request was part of her and Cllr Gardiner’s efforts to ensure the decision had been subject to all opportunities for objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour councillor said: “Residents and park users are horrified about this.

“I still can’t believe the Liberal Democrats have made this decision despite so many people objecting.”

The Liberal Democrat spokesperson said the plans showed they had listened to people’s concerns.

The spokesperson said: “Labour are shameful opportunists, In 2020 they closed East Park gates.