The East Riding Stages Rally returns to Beverley this month - here are the road closures that will be enforced during the event.

Beverley and District Motor Club will be bringing the sights and sounds of state-of-the-art rally cars to a special FanZone area in the heart of Beverley town centre. The Reed Group East Riding Stages Rally route will begin at the historic Saturday marketplace in Beverley on Sunday, February 26, 2023, with 140 crews arriving to take part in the 45-mile closed road rally.

The FanZone will host the ceremonial start of the rally and the final prize giving, with a winners podium arena within the market square. It will include a large display screen to show live action from the competition stages during the day, and there will also be an impressive array of Rally Simulators and 3D Virtual Reality experiences planned to make sure that visiting Beverley marketplace will be a fun day out with a great family friendly environment.

Visitors will get to enjoy the ceremonial start and meet some of the professional drivers and teams as the rally cars line up to be waved off. The event schedule will see rally cars lined up in large numbers between 8am and 9am and then a steady stream of cars will pass through the FanZone throughout the day, with the winners receiving their awards at roughly 5pm.

Beverley. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Competitors, their service crews and friends and family are advised to arrive early to ensure places in the FanZone activities prior to each crews’ official start time. This will allow time for interviews, autograph sessions, and fan interactions.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism, said: “Based on the success of last year’s event, we are happy to see the East Riding Stages Rally return once again. This is a great opportunity to bring tourism into Beverley and support our thriving local businesses.

“It is so pleasing to be able to bring yet another experience to the residence in the East Riding and I am sure this is very exciting news for motor rally fans in the region.”

Where are the road closures in Beverley during East Riding Stages Rally event?

The following road closures will be enforced under Section 16A of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 between 6am and 8pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

- Saturday Market and Old Waste - the whole extent

- Sow Hill Road - between the cross roads with Ladygate and the west side of the bus station access

- Ladygate - the whole extent

- Cross Street - the whole extent (to be used as a temporary taxi rank)