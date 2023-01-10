Electric car charging point with 24-hour service and 10 bays set to open in Yorkshire

An electric vehicle charging station could be coming to Pocklington if recently-submitted plans get the go-ahead.

Plans for the station, in Barmby Moor’s Cliff Park off the A1709, have been lodged with East Riding Council.

They include building 10 bays to charge electric vehicles and the plans propose opening the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charging station would be built next to one of the main routes connecting York with Pocklington, Market Weighton and the rest of the East Riding.

A view of the proposed site

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is currently disused land which was previously home to a warehouse.

Plans show the charging station would feature 10 bays covered by a canopy, floodlights and the development would include an onsite substation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be the latest addition to the development of Broadhelm Business Park, in Lincoln Road, off the A1079, where a Burger King drive thru is also set to open.

The wider services development also already includes a Shell garage with a Nisa convenience store, a KFC, Subway and Starbucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors to development at the site previously claimed it could draw trade away from Pocklington and other nearby settlements.