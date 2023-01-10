News you can trust since 1754
Electric car charging point with 24-hour service and 10 bays set to open in Yorkshire

An electric vehicle charging station could be coming to Pocklington if recently-submitted plans get the go-ahead.

By Joe Gerrard
6 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 5:47pm

Plans for the station, in Barmby Moor’s Cliff Park off the A1709, have been lodged with East Riding Council.

They include building 10 bays to charge electric vehicles and the plans propose opening the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The charging station would be built next to one of the main routes connecting York with Pocklington, Market Weighton and the rest of the East Riding.

A view of the proposed site
The site is currently disused land which was previously home to a warehouse.

Plans show the charging station would feature 10 bays covered by a canopy, floodlights and the development would include an onsite substation.

It would be the latest addition to the development of Broadhelm Business Park, in Lincoln Road, off the A1079, where a Burger King drive thru is also set to open.

The wider services development also already includes a Shell garage with a Nisa convenience store, a KFC, Subway and Starbucks.

Objectors to development at the site previously claimed it could draw trade away from Pocklington and other nearby settlements.

But the developers stated in plans for one of the drive thrus approved in October 2021 that the site would mainly serve passing motorists.

