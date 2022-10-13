Emergency medical services rush to Leeds Bradford Airport plane from Malaga as passenger falls ill
A plane which departed Malaga full of holidaymakers was met by emergency medical assistance at Leeds Bradford Airport last night.
The #FR2447 flight to Leeds departed at 9.45pm.
Staff requested immediate medical assistance after a passenger became ill on board.
A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The crew on this flight from Malaga to Leeds (12 Oct) requested emergency medical assistance ahead of arrival after a passenger became ill on board.
"The aircraft landed normally and the passenger disembarked and was treated by medics at Leeds Bradford Airport.”