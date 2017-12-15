Emergency services called out after two cars crash near Sainsbury's in Farnley

Disruption is being reported on a Leeds road where two cars have crashed this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Tong Road in Farnley, close to Sainsbury's and the junction of the A6110 Ring Road.

Other reports suggest the crash may have happened on the ring road itself, resulting in the road being blocked in both directions.

A police spokesman said they had been called to Tong Road at around 12.05pm.

He said the crash had involved a Kia Picanto and a Peugeot 307, one of which had collided with railings.

One woman was injured during the collision, although her injuries are not believed to be serious.

The spokesman said Leeds City Council's highways department had been called out to clear oil and debris from the carriageway.

He said disruption was likely to continue until the road was cleared and the two cars had been recovered.