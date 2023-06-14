The airport is set to add a fourth daily flight to Amsterdam using KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
The convenient flight time will enable passengers to reach more than 700 destinations serviced by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is one of the busiest in the world, with many passengers using it from the UK for connecting flights.
Other flight times to Amsterdam are still available at 6.20am, 10.05am and 5.20pm.
An LBA announcement read: “We’re thrilled to announce that Leeds Bradford Airport is now hosting a fourth daily flight to Amsterdam with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
“This additional flight is on sale now, departing every day from 28th August 2023 at 1:20 pm. Plus, with our existing KLM flights operating at 6:20 am, 10:05 am and 5:20 pm, Yorkshire’s access to over 700 global destinations is only a few flights away!”