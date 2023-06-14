Many looking to book holidays later in 2023 have been left excited by the announcement of a new flight time from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The airport is set to add a fourth daily flight to Amsterdam using KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The convenient flight time will enable passengers to reach more than 700 destinations serviced by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is one of the busiest in the world, with many passengers using it from the UK for connecting flights.

Leeds Bradford Airport Photograph by Richard Walker / www.imagenorth.net

Other flight times to Amsterdam are still available at 6.20am, 10.05am and 5.20pm.

An LBA announcement read: “We’re thrilled to announce that Leeds Bradford Airport is now hosting a fourth daily flight to Amsterdam with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines