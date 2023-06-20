Exit slipway on the M621 in West Yorkshire closed permanently for safety

National Highways confirmed an exit slipway on the M621 in West Yorkshire will be permanently closed.

The Junction 2a slip road will not reopen following barrier work.

The closure followed public consultations about the M621 work according to National Highways.

A signalised junction and crossing between Cemetery Road and Elland Road is now set to be created.

National Highways began adding and widening lanes at Junction 2 near Elland Road late in 2022. GOOGLE MAPS

Their website states: “Between Monday 12 and Monday 19 June 2023 we will be undertaking a series of overnight closures on the M621. You may also notice some lane closures in place overnight while we carry out our improvement works, particularly around Junction 2.

“Lane closures create a safe area for our work force and live traffic while allowing the roads and junctions to remain open. Where it is safe to do so, we will install lane closures instead of full closures to minimise disruption.”

