The family of a woman who died after she was hit by a pickup truck towing a 4x4 while on her mobility scooter has paid tribute to her.

Angela Carney, 65, from Cleckheaton was travelling down Westcliffe Road in her home town at around 5pm on September 26. The crash happened at the junction with A643 Westgate, and involved a Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back.

In a statement, Angela’s family said: “Our dear mum, also loving nana, great nana, sister and auntie was tragically taken away from us, no words can describe the devastation this has caused. Angela was a kind and loving soul whose door was always open to anyone; she will be sadly missed by her family and everyone that knew her.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank family and friends for all the support, the passers-by who stopped to help her, and the emergency services.”

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision to contact police. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, who was present in the area at the time of the collision.

“The driver of the black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back and involved in the collision, remained at the scene, and has assisted officers with the investigation.”