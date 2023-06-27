First Bus has announced changes to fares across West Yorkshire for the first time in 18 months.

From Monday (July 3), a number of changes will come into force, in line with inflation. Single fares will rise from £1.40 and £1.80 respectively to £2 although the price will remain unchanged for customers using the Tap on Tap off (TOTO) card readers.

The TOTO system charges for a single journey and customers who make several bus trips each day on First Bus services will pay the standard fare on the first day which then continues to reduce the more they travel during a week. The most popular Return fare will remain at £4 but this will now be the standard price for all return journeys.

Kayeigh Ingham, Commercial Director of North & West Yorkshire, said: “The majority of our single fare tickets are staying at the same price but we’re asking our customers to help us continue to achieve this by using TOTO or the pre-paid MCard.

First Bus has announced changes to fares across West Yorkshire from Monday, July 3. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We have also continued to ensure that the average cost per trip of making multiple journeys remains low. Our business is not immune from the impact of inflation and rising business costs. We have looked carefully at how we can limit price increases for customers and balance this with the challenge of maintaining a sustainable network as we build back passenger numbers.

“At a time when everyone is looking at how to manage rising living costs and how much they use their own transport with continued high fuel prices, the bus is an affordable and sustainable way to travel.”

Leeds Park & Ride, Flexi and Group fares will not affected by the changes. Here’s a full list of the changes in Leeds.

Adult Singles: Previously £1.40 now £2.00 when purchased with cash or contactless. £1.60 when purchased with Tap on Tap off or Pay-as-you-go MCard. £1.80 now £2.00 when purchased with cash or contactless. No change when purchased with Tap on Tap off or Pay-as-you-go MCard. £2.00 – No change.

Return: Previously £2.50 - £4.00, now £4.00. Return only, available to purchase on bus or the First Bus App. Evening £1.40 ticket will no longer be available.