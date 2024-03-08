First Bus told The Yorkshire Post they suspended their evening services in Farnley, Leeds after young people were throwing objects at the buses and smashing windows.

Services were cancelled out of safety fears, but the bus service is now working with police to help prevent further incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (Mar 6) the 15 and 42 services were diverted away from Butterbowl Drive, Whincover Drive and Cross Lane.

First Bus previously had to suspend services when youths smashed bus windows.

Speaking about that decision a spokesperson for First Leeds said: "These attacks have caused significant damage to buses and directly impacted services as well as diverting valuable resources.

"We have reluctantly taken the decision to divert the 15 & 42 service away from Butterbowl Drive, Whincover Drive and Cross Lane from 7pm tonight until further notice.

"We fully appreciate this will disrupt the journey plans of customers and apologise for any inconvenience, but this is necessary to help ensure the safety of everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These incidents have been reported to the police and we are actively encouraging anyone with information about the people involved to contact the police or call Crimestoppers with what they know.

"We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates on our social media and website in the hope that we can resume service safely as soon as possible."

Now a First Bus spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post services have resumed from Friday (Mar 8).