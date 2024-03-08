First Bus resume Leeds Farnely service after they were suspended when youths smashed bus windows
First Bus told The Yorkshire Post they suspended their evening services in Farnley, Leeds after young people were throwing objects at the buses and smashing windows.
Services were cancelled out of safety fears, but the bus service is now working with police to help prevent further incidents.
On Wednesday (Mar 6) the 15 and 42 services were diverted away from Butterbowl Drive, Whincover Drive and Cross Lane.
Speaking about that decision a spokesperson for First Leeds said: "These attacks have caused significant damage to buses and directly impacted services as well as diverting valuable resources.
"We have reluctantly taken the decision to divert the 15 & 42 service away from Butterbowl Drive, Whincover Drive and Cross Lane from 7pm tonight until further notice.
"We fully appreciate this will disrupt the journey plans of customers and apologise for any inconvenience, but this is necessary to help ensure the safety of everyone.
"These incidents have been reported to the police and we are actively encouraging anyone with information about the people involved to contact the police or call Crimestoppers with what they know.
"We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates on our social media and website in the hope that we can resume service safely as soon as possible."
Now a First Bus spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post services have resumed from Friday (Mar 8).
He said: “The services were temporarily stopped from entering certain parts of Old Farnley from 7pm on Wed/Thurs but a decision has been taken today to resume full evening services from tonight (Friday, March 8).”