First direct train between York and Castleford since 1970 runs as station's 'ghost' platform re-opens after 53 years

This week a ‘ghost’ platform which had not been operational for over 50 years returned to the railway timetable in Yorkshire.

Platform 2 at Castleford Station has been closed to passengers since 1970, but has now re-opened to receive the first train to connect the town directly to York since 1970.

Transpennine Express will now run a regular service between York and Manchester via Castleford, Wakefield Kirkgate and Huddersfield after part of its route upgrade was completed.

Platform 2 closed in 1970, when services on the Wakefield to York line ended and Castleford became a terminus rather than a through station. Today, trains on the Pontefract and Hallam lines, which serve Leeds, Wakefield, Barnsley and Sheffield, all approach the station from the west, use Platform 1 and reverse.

The re-opened platform 2 and new footbridge

A new crossover has already been installed at Cutsyke to the west of the station to allow trains to use either platform, together with a new signalling system in the area, enabling more trains to run.

This work is being delivered as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will enable the use of the Castleford line to divert trains and keep passengers moving during work on the main line between York and Leeds.

The remaining section of the old Wakefield to York line via Church Fenton is still used by freight and engineering trains and empty stock movements.

Transpennine Express managing director Chris Jackson said: “We are honoured to provide the first direct train between Castleford and York in more than 50 years, and we’re delighted that this service, introduced in our December timetable change, will boost connectivity across West Yorkshire.”

The abandoned platform 2 could still be seen by passengers before the upgrade

Wakefield will have its first daily direct service to Manchester since 2004, and Normanton will also have direct connections to both Manchester and York.

The new service operates four trains per day in each direction between Manchester and York, via Huddersfield, Wakefield and Castleford, with one additional service per day each way between Manchester and Wakefield, via Huddersfield.