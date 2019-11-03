First photo of Hull's new Princes Quay Bridge released after overnight installation

Highways England have released a photo of a new crossing over the A63 in Hull after it was lifted into place last night.

The Princes Quay footbridge cost £12million and will provide a pedestrian link between the city centre and Hull Marina.

It was installed overnight while the A63 was closed to traffic. The road will remain shut on Sunday while work is completed.

It's hope that the bridge will revitalise the Fruit Market area by increasing footfall.

The 150-tonne bridge was built by Leeds firm SH Structures.

However, it won't open to pedestrians until the spring, as further work at the site is scheduled.

Adam Fowler, of the City of Hull Environment Forum, said the bridge would re-connect two parts of the Old Town that were severed by the building of the A63 40 years ago.

“Humber Street is enjoying a regeneration boom, with the imminent arrival of Arco’s headquarters on Blackfriargate, the further extension to C4DI and all the housing behind Blanket Row.

“The bridge will also help with major events like the Freedom Festival which may well be relocated, following the successful Lottery money for Queens Gardens.”

The bridge was delivered to site in 11 separate pieces, then assembled and welded ready for being moved into position.

It was driven on four mobile platforms from Leeds onto the A63, then manoeuvred into place via a sequence of turns during the road closure.

The full closure will be in place from Myton Gate Roundabout (eastbound and westbound through to Roger Millward Way (westbound) from 8pm on Friday 1 November until 6 am on Monday 4 November.

The bridge will have sheltered viewing balconies at each end so people can take in stunning views across the waterfront and city centre. Its eye-catching design has been likened to a ship or a whale - both important symbols of Hull's maritime heritage.

Crossing the A63 had become dangerous for pedestrians, and the bridge's installation also means that two sets of traffic lights can be removed, thus easing traffic flow.