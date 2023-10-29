A flight from Leeds Bradford Airport aborted take-off this morning and returned within 45 minutes as emergency services responded.

Spotters reported loud noises as the flight LS255 plane passed over Bingley and the FlightRadar24 tracker shows the plane – bound for Girona, Spain – flying in circles.

After departing at 7.08am, the plane landed at around 7.50am back at Leeds Bradford Airport.

One passenger took to social media to report the issue was a ‘bird-strike’.

However, this has not yet been confirmed as the reason for the aborted take off.

Emergency services responded “appropriately” to the incident according to a spokesperson for the airport.

All passengers were safe and the airport remains open as usual.

A spokesperson for LBA said: "We can confirm outbound flight LS255 GRO aborted take-off this morning, with emergency teams responding appropriately. The flight landed safely with no issues to passengers. The airport remains open as usual.”