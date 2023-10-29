All Sections
Flight from Leeds Bradford Airport aborts take off amid reports of ‘bird-strike’ from passengers

A flight from Leeds Bradford Airport aborted take-off this morning and returned within 45 minutes as emergency services responded.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 09:32 GMT

Spotters reported loud noises as the flight LS255 plane passed over Bingley and the FlightRadar24 tracker shows the plane – bound for Girona, Spain – flying in circles.

After departing at 7.08am, the plane landed at around 7.50am back at Leeds Bradford Airport.

One passenger took to social media to report the issue was a ‘bird-strike’.

Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.
Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.

However, this has not yet been confirmed as the reason for the aborted take off.

Emergency services responded “appropriately” to the incident according to a spokesperson for the airport.

All passengers were safe and the airport remains open as usual.

A spokesperson for LBA said: "We can confirm outbound flight LS255 GRO aborted take-off this morning, with emergency teams responding appropriately. The flight landed safely with no issues to passengers. The airport remains open as usual.”

Jet2 has been contacted for comment.

