Flight from Leeds Bradford Airport aborts take off amid reports of ‘bird-strike’ from passengers
Spotters reported loud noises as the flight LS255 plane passed over Bingley and the FlightRadar24 tracker shows the plane – bound for Girona, Spain – flying in circles.
After departing at 7.08am, the plane landed at around 7.50am back at Leeds Bradford Airport.
One passenger took to social media to report the issue was a ‘bird-strike’.
However, this has not yet been confirmed as the reason for the aborted take off.
Emergency services responded “appropriately” to the incident according to a spokesperson for the airport.
All passengers were safe and the airport remains open as usual.
A spokesperson for LBA said: "We can confirm outbound flight LS255 GRO aborted take-off this morning, with emergency teams responding appropriately. The flight landed safely with no issues to passengers. The airport remains open as usual.”
Jet2 has been contacted for comment.