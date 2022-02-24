Flights diverted - war in Ukraine - should I still fly and how will flights out of Leeds Bradford and Doncaster Sheffield airports be affected?

Passengers due to fly are being advised to check and double check their airline and airport arrangements as Ukraine became a war zone overnight. This tracker by Flight Aware - https://uk.flightaware.com/live/ - shows aeroplanes diverting around Ukraine which will affect some arrival and departure times.

People due to fly to countries that would ordinarily have routed over the Ukraine are advised to check with their airline or package holiday provider before travelling as take-off and landing times may be affected.

Why is Russia invading Ukraine? A simple explainerSome airports are now issuing guidance - and reassurance - to passengers who are worried about how the unfolding war in Ukraine will impact their flight, though few flights not due to land in Ukraine are showing as affected.

As you can see from the graphic, here, taken from live flight tracking service Flight Aware you can see that aircraft are now being directed around what has become a war zone overnight.

If you had made arrangements to meet family or friends at your destination airport, you should double check flight times as many will have changed owing to the diversions in place.

Unless you are told otherwise, your flight will most likely go ahead as scheduled, but you must check before you travel.