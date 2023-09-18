All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Flood roads: Travel warning issued by Humberside police as flooding hits major routes on Monday rush hour

A travel warning has been issued by Humberside police as flooding hit major routes during Monday rush hour.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST

Two areas were said to be the worst affected on Monday following heavy overnight rain.

The A180 leaving Grimsby and the A63 between Melton and Elloughton were highlighted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Humberside Police released two updates which read: “Please be advised, due to the ongoing weather conditions the A180 leaving Grimsby is currently flooded. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.

Most Popular
Thunder storm hits Leeds on Saturday, 27 May 2017. Picture Bruce RollinsonThunder storm hits Leeds on Saturday, 27 May 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Thunder storm hits Leeds on Saturday, 27 May 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"Please be advised, due to the current weather conditions the A63 between Melton and Elloughton is waterlogged. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.”

Later, the force put out a further statement warning drivers of the wet conditions.

More to follow.

Related topics:DriversHumberside PoliceGrimsbyMelton