A travel warning has been issued by Humberside police as flooding hit major routes during Monday rush hour.

Two areas were said to be the worst affected on Monday following heavy overnight rain.

The A180 leaving Grimsby and the A63 between Melton and Elloughton were highlighted.

Humberside Police released two updates which read: “Please be advised, due to the ongoing weather conditions the A180 leaving Grimsby is currently flooded. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.

"Please be advised, due to the current weather conditions the A63 between Melton and Elloughton is waterlogged. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.”

Later, the force put out a further statement warning drivers of the wet conditions.