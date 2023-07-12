All Sections
Flying Scotsman will return to Doncaster this year according to mayor after latest successful visit

The Mayor of Doncaster has confirmed that the city’s famous locomotive will visit the city again after its visit earlier this month.
By Shannon Mower
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST

World famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman stopped in Doncaster earlier this month.

The steam train was built in the city, being the first locomotive of London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) to go into service.

Residents were disappointed earlier in the year after Doncaster was missed from the train’s 100th anniversary tour, despite being its birthplace.

On July 2 however, large crowds gathered to see the train stop at the city’s station for the first time in 40 years.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones met with LNER managing director David Horne during the visit, to celebrate the occasion.

Now the mayor has confirmed that the locomotive will make at least one more visit to the city this year for the public.

It comes after criticism from some residents as July’s visit was not advertised, meaning many missed out.

The Scotsman’s current owners at the National Railway Museum in York no longer announce routes and timings of its travel.

This is due to safety fears as after several incidents of train enthusiasts trespassing on the railway line to get closer to the locomotive.

In response to residents comments, Mayor Ros Jones said: “We are working with the National Railway Museum and others to get the Flying Scotsman back to Doncaster for a couple of days this year. The visit this month was just a stop off, which only some knew about.

“We understand the disappointment but we are working to get it back so people are able to see it up close as it is a true engineering feat.”

