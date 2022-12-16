News you can trust since 1754
Four miles of tailbacks and two hour delays on the M1 in Yorkshire after crash

The M1 in Yorkshire is experiencing ‘severe’ traffic jams after a crash, with four miles of tailbacks reported.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 3:48pm

National Highways reported at 1pm that there were three of the four northbound lanes were closed on the M1 between junction 30 and junction 31 (Sheffield) due to a collision.

They said: “Our Traffic Officers are on scene. There's a 20 minute delay on approach with four miles of congestion.”

National Highways are currently reporting delays of two hours against expected traffic.

A crash on the M1 near Sheffield has caused ‘severe’ traffic jams, with four mile tailbacks reported this afternoon
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the M1 Northbound between Junction 30 and 31. We were called at 12.46pm this afternoon (16 December) to reports of a collision between two vehicles.

"There are no serious injuries reported and officers remain on the scene while the vehicles are recovered and ask that you allow additional time if you're making a journey.”

