Four miles of tailbacks and two hour delays on the M1 in Yorkshire after crash

The M1 in Yorkshire is experiencing ‘severe’ traffic jams after a crash, with four miles of tailbacks reported.

National Highways reported at 1pm that there were three of the four northbound lanes were closed on the M1 between junction 30 and junction 31 (Sheffield) due to a collision.

They said: “Our Traffic Officers are on scene. There's a 20 minute delay on approach with four miles of congestion.”

National Highways are currently reporting delays of two hours against expected traffic.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the M1 Northbound between Junction 30 and 31. We were called at 12.46pm this afternoon (16 December) to reports of a collision between two vehicles.