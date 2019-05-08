France air traffic control strike: Ryanair, Easyjet and BA passengers face flight cancellations and delays

A French air traffic strike could see hundreds of flights cancelled or delayed in the coming days.

The industrial action is set to cause problems for thousands of travellers whose route would normally pass through French airspace.

Passengers of Ryanair, Easyjet and BA are likely to be affected if their flight is due to go through French airspace

The action is due to begin at 6pm (UK time) today (8 May) and end around 5am on Friday (10 May), with engineers and controllers working for France’s national air-navigation provider DSNA stopping work completely during this period.

The strikes form part of a wider national protest by public servants against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform working conditions.

Representatives from DSNA have said that Paris Orly, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse airports are likely to be most affected, and airlines have been instructed to reduce the number of flights going to and from these airports by 30 per cent.

Which airlines are affected?

Several airlines, including Easyjet, Ryanair and British Airways, have already announced flight cancellations and offered customers refunds or free of charge transfers to different flights.

Air France customers may have more luck, however, as Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline’s main hub, is less likely to be disrupted by the strike action.

French authorities have insisted upon a minimum service level of 50 per cent of overflights, with Switzerland opening up additional airspace to allow flights to reroute and avoid French airspace.

It is anticipated, however, that this will still cause a build-up of delays.

During third-party strikes, airlines are not liable to pay compensation to customers, but they are obliged to provide meals, accommodation and alternative flights to customers whose travel is disrupted.