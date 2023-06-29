Further strike action avoided as Leeds First Bus drivers to get 13 per cent pay increase

First Bus has announced that a Unite ballot on Thursday has accepted its latest pay offer to Leeds drivers.

Drivers went on strike earlier this month due to pay disputes.

Now, drivers are expected to see an increase in pay of 13.43 per cent by April 2024 compared to today – an offer dubbed as “generous” by First.

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Unite and acceptance of a generous offer which means an increase in pay for our Leeds drivers of 13.43 per cent by April 2024 compared to today.

“This avoids any further damaging strike action and the severe disruption this would have caused to the daily lives of our customers who rely on the bus to get to work, education and for appointments.