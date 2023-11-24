Government grants £48m for rail line through South Yorkshire as journeys now 20 minutes slower than in the 80s

A government grant to almost £48m is set to improve a rail line to reduce journey times, after rail trips were found to be 20 minutes slower than in the 80s.

Barnsley Council has supported Kirklees Council in its bid for the levelling up funding, as a step towards a half hourly rail service to serve Penistone and Sheffield.

The funding will be used to provide mobility hubs at several stations, improved accessibility, an additional double track, passing loops, line speed improvements, and new fibre broadband along the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council say the improvements will act as a stepping stone toward a future half-hourly rail service.

Barnsley

The Penistone Line, which serves Huddersfield, Barnsley, and Sheffield, is key to residents accessing work, education, and leisure.

Today, journey times between Huddersfield and Sheffield are more than 20 minutes slower than in the 1980s, clocking in at approximately 75 minutes.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, deputy leader of Barnsley Council said: “This funding represents a major step toward developing a more efficient and accessible Penistone Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will it support economic growth but it will improve the overall quality of life for communities along the route.

“We look forward to seeing enhanced connections to local services, with more efficient journey times, improved walking and cycling routes, and reduced carbon emissions.