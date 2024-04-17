Planning officers rejected plans at Woolley Edge, on the M1, and Darrington, on the A1, due to the impact on surrounding greenbelt land. The bakery chain applied to build new drive-thru premises at the Moto Hospitality northbound services at Woolley Edge.

Permission was sought to change the parking layout to accommodate the facility and provide indoor seating for 32 customers. Planning policy does not allow development in the greenbelt unless “very special circumstances” can be identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application submitted on behalf of the company said the existing car park represented previously developed land. It also said the new business would be “small scale” and “in keeping with the existing nature of the site”. It argued that there would be no encroachment on surrounding countryside and the visual impact of the premises would be “minimised”.

Woolley Edge Services. Picture by Google

A planning statement said 80 per cent of service stations in UK now have drive-thru food outlets. It said customer demand has increased since the pandemic when social distancing was in place. A Greggs shop is currently based in the main services building but was due to be replaced by a new Pret a Manger sandwich shop.

An officer’s report said the scheme was “inappropriate development”.

It added: “The proposal, being located in an area currently used for parking, would have a harmful impact on the openness of the greenbelt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to install a temporary “Greggs Pod” building on a car park at Welcome Break services, on the A1 southbound at Darrington, were also rejected. The scheme included replacing an office building with the new unit as part of plans to modernise the services.