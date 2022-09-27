Kevin Nicks, who is from Oxfordshire, made the 200-mile journey to Elvington Airfield to break the records for the world’s longest mobility scooter. Businessman Mr Nicks also found time to set a world record for fastest average speed on a motorised BMX while at the Straighliners Records event, with 54mph.

But the record for the world’s longest mobility scooter was also smashed by Mr Nicks, who came up with the idea because he runs a mobility scooter business.

He said: “There was already a Guinness record, of 10ft two inches. I thought I could probably build something longer than that because I’ve got a mobility scooter business. So, I built this one and its 22ft three inches long. There’s speed record. The criteria Guinness set you is that it has to be driven as a standard mobility scooter, so for a road one that’s eight miles an hour.

"It’s basically a standard mobility scooter, but just lengthened. When you make something this long, there’s lots of problems come in to stop it sagging in the middle and you’ve got to be able to transport it as well.”